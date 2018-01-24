Elderly woman found

(Missing woman found safe)…The 80 year old woman was reported missing January 23rd.

Yuma County Sheriff’s Office received a call to report a missing person from Fisher’s Landing. The person was identified as 80-year-old Caroline Miller of Martinez Lake. She had left her home at 10:00 in the morning for a Doctor’s appointment in Yuma. She never arrived at the Doctor’s office. That night, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from the California Highway Patrol. They say the woman had been found near Barstow, California, and she was uninjured. Arrangements were made to bring the woman home. No other details have been released.