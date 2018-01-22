Convicted Sex Offender Re-arrested

(Previously Deported sex offender)…He was arrested late last week.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents were patrolling an area about 12 miles east of Downtown Calexico when they encountered the man. He was arrested after it was determined he had jumped the international boundary fence. He was taken to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for processing. A records check identified the man as Mario Eduardo Ruiz Galvan, a Citizen of Mexico. The check also determined the man had been deported back to Mexico in 2013 after being arrested for lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age in Riverside, California. He was arrested on those charges and convicted. He spent 50 months in prison before being deported. Agents also found Ruiz had an outstanding felony warrant. The Border Patrol says the 39 year old will be prosecuted for re-entry after removal.