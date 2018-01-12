Calexico Clinic Expansion

(Calexico Health Center Expansion)…Ground Breaking was held this week.

The Center is part of the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare System. The new construction will add over 5,700 square feet of new space to the Center, and will include remodeling the existing 7,600 Square Feet. At over 13,000 square feet, it will be PMHD’s largest clinic. They will create four distinct areas of the clinic; primary care, urgent care, women’s health and pediatrics. When finished the clinic will have 30 exam rooms and will be able to comfortably accommodate 9 medical providers. It is not known when the expansion will be complete.