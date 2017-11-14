  • You are here:  
Details

(American Legion Revitalization)….The program will be underway Thursday , Friday and Saturday.

The 30th District volunteers will be working the event at the Boyce Aten American legion Post #25, at 569 Broadway in El Centro. The event will be from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Thursday and Friday and 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday. The 30th District consists of 8 Posts in Imperial County and 1 Post in Riverside County. 30th District Commander Tracy Rascoe said they are seeking wartime service veterans that care about one or all of the pillars of service; Veterans, Americanism, National Security, Children and Youth, and Community. Rascoe says although the mission is focused on veterans, it is multi-faceted in helping not only veterans but also family members directly related to veterans. For more information contact the Commander at the American Legion Post in El Centro.

 

