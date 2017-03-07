Raw sewage spills into the New River

(Supervisors discuss sewage spills)….The spills have been into the New River as it flows through Mexicali.

Officials in Mexicali say the spills were the result of malfunctions at their sewage treatment plant. The largest spill was last week when a 13 million gallon sewage leak spilled into the New River. Emergency repairs were conducted at the plant to stop the spill. Tuesday the Board of Supervisors were told the Regional Water Quality Control Board wants to meet with the International Water Boundary Commission. They reportedly want to know why the Commission obtained millions of dollars to construct the treatment plant in Mexicali, but never followed up on the plant or its operation. In the meantime, the County Public Health Department has issued a warning to all residents to stay clear of the New River until further notice. County Health Officer Stephen Munday said although local and binational efforts have improved New River water quality, the on-going and unpredictable release of untreated sewage requires continued vigilance in avoiding contact with New River water and the riverbanks.