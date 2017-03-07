(Vikings take the crown)….It was High School Madness at the Fair Monday.

It was another capacity crowd as High School teams from around the county competed in various activities. When it was all over, the Holtville Vikings held first place. Last year’s winner, the Central Spartans finished second. Third place went to the Brawley Wildcats. Brawley won the event in 2015. Tuesday it is the Craft Beer Festival at the California Mid Winter Fair and Fiesta. The Demolition Derby and Motorcross stunt riders will be featured Wednesday.