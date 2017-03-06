Apparent murder/suicide

(Four dead in El Centro)…The bodies were discovered Monday

. El Centro Police Commander says officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Palm view at 11:39 Monday morning. A neighbor called the police department and stated an individual had shot himself. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male, deceased from what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound. At 1:45 pm Officers responded to the 2000 block of Elm Street in reference to a welfare check requested by family members. Officers arrived and checked the residence. Inside, the officers located three individuals, which were victims of gunshot wounds. Paramedics from the El Centro Fire Department responded to the scene to render aid, however, the victims were determined to be deceased. The identities of the victims remain under investigation. The Commander says the early stages of the investigation indicate the two incidents are related. They are being investigated as a murder/suicide. The Commander says there is no apparent threat to the general public.