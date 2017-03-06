Calexico police make arrest Sunday

(Calexico man arrested)…Calexico police made the arrest Sunday.

They were called to the Greyhound Bus Station. The report was a suspicious person appeared to be in one of the buses. When police arrived, they searched the bus and found Donald Arvizu hiding inside. They also found electronic equipment missing and gages and switches removed. Arvizu apparently did not go quietly. Police charged the man with tampering with a vehicle, resisting and delaying a peace officer and challenging to fight in a public place. He was booked into County Jail.