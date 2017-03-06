Banners 728 Top

National Pancake Day

(National Pancake Day Fundraiser)…It is being held Tuesday.

IHOP Restaurants in Yuma and El Centro are participating. During the fundraiser, customers receive a free short stack of pancakes. Funds raised during the event go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. In celebrating the 12th annual National Pancake day, they hope to raise $3.5 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals programs in the communities they serve. The official hours for the fundraiser is from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm.

