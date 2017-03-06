Cal Trans Open House on Hwy 98 project

(Plan to widen Highway 98 in Calexico)….Cal Trans will hold an Open House on Tuesday March 14.

The Open House will be to allow Calexico resident to view the job description for the project. They will also discuss the areas affected, detours planned and other details. The plan is to widen the Highway from two to four lanes between Eady and Ollie Avenues. Sidewalks will be constructed, and traffic signals will be installed at Cesar Chavez Blvd. The open house will be held at Mains Elementary School in Calexico from 5 to 8:00 pm. Construction is expected to begin later this month and is expected to be completed in early 2018.