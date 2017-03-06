IID Board to meet in La Quinta

(IID Board meets Tuesday)….It will be their first meeting of the year in La Quinta.

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors meet at least twice a year in the Coachella Valley. The meeting begins at 9:00 am in closed session. The Public Portion of the meeting starts at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. The Directors will present Service Awards to 10 employees. There are only two items on the afternoon agenda. There will be an update on the CAISO issue, and they will discuss Energy Department general matters.