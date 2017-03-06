Winds hit the Fair

(First weekend of the Fair)…The 2017 edition of the California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta began Friday.

Attendance Friday and Saturday appeared to be good. No official numbers have been released. Mother Nature stepped in Sunday. Attendance for Dia de la Familia seemed to be affected by strong gusty winds. The tall rides in the carnival area had to be shut down for safety reasons. Monday is High School Madness. That is traditional a high attendance event. Tuesday the Fair will feature the Craft Beer Festival. Wednesday the featured entertainment includes a Demolition Derby and Freestyle Motocross Stunt Show.