(Unemployment down in January)…The latest numbers available are for January.

They were released recently by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department. The Imperial County began the New Year with a jobless rate of 19.6 percent, down from a revised 20.9 percent in December 2016, and below the year ago estimate of 21.4 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.5 percent for California and 5.1 percent for the nation during the same period. The report indicates there were 14,700 eligible workers unemployed in January out of a labor force of 74,600.