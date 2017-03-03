Council to re-think decision

(Citizen outcry may have had some effect)….The City of Calexico recently issued lay-off notices to six firefighters.

Officials also said they were considering shutting the Fire Departments Station # 2. The action came after negotiations with the Fire fighters Association failed to end in agreement. The City was asking Department to accept 30% budget cuts to balance a past budget deficit. The Association would not agree until they were presented updated financial numbers. A Town Hall meeting was held to discuss the finances, and the City Council chambers were at capacity at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. It was agreed the City Council would continue to discuss the issue, including the possibility of rescinding the lay-off notices and the idea to close the fire station.