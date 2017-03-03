Three injured in collision

(Head on collision Thursday)….It happened near Ocotillo Wells on Highway 78.

The California highway Patrol says a 60-year-old woman from Borrego Springs was driving a GMC SUV East on the Highway at around 8:00 am. For undetermined reasons, the vehicle veered out of the eastbound lane and collided head on with a westbound Hyundai Elantra. The Elantra was occupied by two Wisconsin residents. Three helicopters flew the three injured people to area hospitals for treatment of what was described as serious injuries. The collision is being investigated by the Highway Patrol.