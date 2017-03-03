Commerce Secretary comments

(Mexican Peso reaches fresh post election high)….It was the result of comments made by Commerce Secretary.

Wilbur Ross made the comments in a television interview. Ross said the battered currency could receive a boost if the U.S. and Mexico manage to work out a good trade deal. The dollar was off 2.2% at 19.56 pesos in recent trading, compared with 20 pesos late Thursday. The Mexican Peso shot to a post election high on Friday. Ross also spoke of the need to implement some kind of stability mechanism for the Mexican currency, which has been extremely volatile in recent months. The peso has fallen in part because President Trump has pledged to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.