AAA schedules public hearings

(County asking for public input)…Public hearings have been scheduled for next week.

The public is being asked to participate in the discussion of the proposed 2016-2020 Area Plan 2nd year update, governing the activities of the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging. The final area plan will be submitted to the AAA Advisory Council and the County Board of Supervisors, and then transmitted to the California Department of Aging as an integral part of the State’s Plan. Several hearings will be held simultaneously. On Tuesday March 7th at 11:00 am hearings will be at the Brawley Senior Congregate Site, Calexico Senior Congregate Site at the Community Center, El Centro Senior Congregate Site at Desert Villa Apartments and at the Heber Senior Congregate Site. On Wednesday March 8th the hearings will begin at 10:00 am. They will be held at the Valley Convalescent Nursing Facility in El Centro, Holtville Garden Senior Apartments, and on Thursday the hearing will be at the Westmorland Senior Center beginning at 11:00 am.