Two fires, back to back

(Two house fire Wednesday night)…The first was reported at 8:30 pm.

Yuma Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 6800 block of East Telegraph Street and found the fire had spread to the attic, burning through and venting out of the roof. The fire was extinguished before it could spread to any other structures. The house was vacant at the time of the fire. The second fire was reported at 10:35 that night, at 3003 South 32nd Avenue. That fire was located in the bathroom of the home’s master bedroom. It was quickly contained and extinguished. Officials say that fire originated from the bathroom’s ceiling exhaust fan. Crews made sure the fire had not spread to the attic or ceiling areas. Electrical lines, however, were severely damaged, and residents were forced to find alternate lodging until repairs are done. No injuries were reported in either incident.