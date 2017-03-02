Man found smuggling meth

(37 year old arrested)…He was caught smuggling narcotics.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents say the man was driving a Gold Chevrolet Tahoe when he approached the Highway 86 Checkpoint this week. The driver was referred to the secondary inspection area for an immigration check. In the secondary area a canine team alerted to the side of the vehicle. Agents investigated and discovered 20 packages concealed in the vehicle quarter panels. The packages tested positive for methamphetamine. They weighed a total of 26.76 pounds, with a street value of $85,632. The driver, a legal permanent resident, the vehicle and the narcotics were all turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.