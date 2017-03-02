Banners 728 Top

(The 2017 edition of the California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta)…It begins its ten-day run Friday. The theme this year is The Sweet Life. Gates open Friday at 12:00 noon. Also at that time the Ribbon Cutting and opening ceremonies will be held at the North Gate. Highlighting opening day is the Metalachi Concert on the Grandstand Stage. The concert starts at 7:00 pm and is free with Fair admission. Some of the everyday performers include; Captain Jack Sparebones. The Captain’s Pirate Ship will be at the front entrance. Also featured throughout the run of the Fair; Something Ridiculous, Frank the Magician, Becky the Balloon Artist, and Suzy Haner Hypnotist. They will be performing at various locations throughout the fair.