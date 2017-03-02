New IID web portal

(Web Portal is now live)….The Imperial Irrigation District went live Wednesday.

The new web portal provides a wealth of information for energy customers at their fingertips. It is called IID Customer Connect. IID Energy customers can now pay bills easily, enroll in paperless billing, stay alert with outage updates, monitor and manage energy usage, find energy saving tips, learn about energy saving programs, rebates and more. The new system provides a single location for account access, payment processing, data and usage information, service requests and notifications and alerts. It is compatible with all web browsers. To access it go to www.iid.com/connect.