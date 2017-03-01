Banners 728 Top

Retired Yuma County Sheriff Passes

Retired Yuma County Sheriff Ralph E. Ogden has passed away.

Ogden served as Yuma County Sheriff for 20 years having been elected initially in 1992 for the first of 4 terms. Ogden began his career in law enforcement in 1970 when he started as a dispatcher and jailer for the Yuma Sheriff's Office in Parker. He was promoted to deputy one year later. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office , he left a legacy with that agency that will live forever. Sheriff Leon Wilmot said , " He was one of the finest men and mentors that I have ever known. It was truly an honor for us all to know and work side by side with such an extraordinary leader."

Sheriff Ralph E. Ogden was 97. A celebration of life is pending coordination with family.

