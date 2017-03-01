(President mentions Border Wall)…President Trump mentioned the Wall in his speech Tuesday.

He said the Wall would be built sooner than first thought. The Department of Homeland Security has identified three sites where the government will build the first phase of the Wall. The first phase could begin as soon as April. The sites identified are near El Paso, Texas, Tucson, Arizona and El Centro California. The first phase would replace already existing fencing that has been deemed no longer effective, while the agency assesses the entire 2,000 mile border. The proposed Wall will stretch from Brownsville, Texas to San Diego, California at a cost of between $15 billion and $25 billion.