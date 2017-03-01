(Traffic advisory)…It is from the City of Imperial.

There will be alternate routes along Highway 86 and its frontage roads due to the start of the California Mid-winter Fair and Fiesta. Motorists should be aware of closures and access points. Cross Streets 2nd and 4th on Highway 86 will be closed. The Right turn lane traffic on Highway 86 north bound lane to 2nd Street will be detoured to J Street. To access the Livestock Office and barns take Barioni Blvd. to L Street. To access the Main entrance to the IV Expo Grounds use 6th to K Streets. The advisory is in effect now through March 13th. Drivers can expect minor delays in the area. For questions on the Fair call 760-355-1181. For traffic information call the Imperial department of Public Services at 760-355-3336.