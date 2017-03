(Air Show at NAF)….The Show will be held March 11th.

It features the Navy Ace Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels. The team wraps up their winter training at the Naval Air Facility El Centro by participating in the first air show of the 2017 season. The County Air Pollution Control District has announced Friday March 10th and Saturday March 11th are No Burn Days. The declaration will be strictly enforced, due to safety concerns during the air show.