No investigation in weoman's death

(Death of 28 year old not being investigated, at this time)….Susy April Salazar died February 20th.

Her body had been found in the swimming pool at the Best Western Motel in El Centro the previous day. She was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center, were she died. An Autopsy was performed late last week. The Deputy Coroner in the case said the results were inconclusive at this time. He said they were awaiting toxicology results and other tests before a determination would be made. El Centro Police Commander Robert Sawyer said Tuesday morning his Department had not responded to the initial incident. He said that was a medical call, and police had not been notified. He said as far as he knew, there was not investigation underway.