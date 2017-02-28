Smuggler seriously injured

(Suspected human smuggler arrested)…It was reported at around 5:00 Sunday morning.

Border Patrol agents notified El Centro Sector Communications of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 78, about 4 miles west of State Route 2. At the time of the rollover, the driver of the vehicle was attempting to flee from the Border Patrol agents, after the agents attempted to make a vehicle stop. The agents immediately provided assistance to the driver and two occupants in the vehicle. The California Highway Patrol and emergency medical personnel were called. The driver reported suffered severe trauma to his head and torso and was airlifted to a medical facility in Palm Springs. The occupants appeared to suffer minor injuries and were taken to a hospital in Escondido for evaluation. Following their release, the two occupants were taken to the Indio Border Patrol Station to be interviewed. Scott Garrett, Border Patrol agent in Charge of the Indio Station, said the driver of the vehicle is an associate of one of the Indio Border Patrol Station’s top two alien smuggling organizations.