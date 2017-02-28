Human Smugglers charged

(Complaints filed against two suspected Human Smugglers)…They were charged in Federal Court Monday.

The two were accused in the smuggling attempt Sunday that resulted in a single vehicle collision on Lake Morena Drive. The complaint charges Keith Lamon Grier as the driver of the SUV. Grier is a US Citizen and resident of Chula Vista. Luis Alvarez Delgado is a Mexican Citizen. He is charged as the foot guide who led the 7 passengers in the SUV across the International Border. Documents filed in court indicate the Border Patrol agents became suspicious of the SUV at around 11:40 Sunday morning as it drove past Campo Road. When the vehicle turned on to Buckman Springs Road and then on to Lake Morena Drive, the agents attempted to make a traffic stop. The SUV fled, but a few moments later collided with a boulder at the entrance to Lake Morena County Park. Four of the seven being smuggled were arrested and are being charged as material witnesses in the case. It is suspected the remaining three will also be charged as material witnesses, as well.