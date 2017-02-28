Moral to the story; Don't sleep in trash dumpsters

(Man rescued from inside a trash truck)…Yuma Fire received the call at just after 5:30 Monday evening.

They were told a person was trapped inside a garbage truck in the area of 8th Avenue and 22nd Place. A Fire crew arrived at the scene to find police were already at the scene with the garbage truck. They also found a person inside the cargo compartment of the garbage truck along with a full load of garbage. The person was unable to get out. It was determined a 55 year old man had been sleeping inside a dumpster near Yuma Regional Medical Center when the garbage truck emptied the dumpster into the cargo compartment. The driver stopped to unlock a trash container at the 8th Avenue location and heard screaming coming from inside. It was determined the only way to get the man out of the compartment was to dump the entire load of trash in a vacant lot. After 3 hours and the removal of 6 tons of refuse, the person was successfully extracted and taken to YRMC for evaluation. Two firefighters received minor injuries in the extrication process.