Another candidate files Monday

(There are now two candidates in special election)…The two are running to fill the vacancy on the IID Board of Directors.

The vacancy was created when Division one Director Matt Dessert resigned his seat in January to become the County Air Pollution Control Officer. The County Elections Department says there are now two candidates in the race. Ed Snively was the first to file his candidacy. Monday Anthony Gallegos also filed. Prospective candidates have until March 10th to file, if they want to participate in the special election. The special election for Imperial Irrigation District Director Division one will be held on June 6th.