(Calexico man arrested on a long list of charges)…44 year old Raul Mejia Jr.

was original arrested on weapons charges in November. At that time, Mejia bailed out of jail. Friday he was rearrested on a local warrant. He was taken into custody for being a felon in possession of body armor and possession of a high capacity magazine. He was also charged with a long list of weapons charges. Mejia was booked into County Jail on a $30,000 bond.