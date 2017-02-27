Fair tickets

(Pre-sale tickets to the Fair still on sale)….The tickets will remain on sale until March 2nd.

The 2017 California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta opens its ten day run Friday March 3rd. Pre-sale tickets are available at Sonic in El Centro, Goyal’s in Brawley, at all Rabobank Branches and at the Fair Box Office. Family Packs of tickets are available at all ticket locations. Metalachi is featured on the Grandstand Stage Friday evening. The British based 7o’s band Foghat will be in concert Saturday. Both concerts are free with Fair admission.