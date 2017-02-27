SUV smuggling illegals crashes

(SUV crashes near Lake Morena)….It was full of illegal immigrants at the time.

Reports are the vehicle was being pursued by the Border Patrol at the time of the collision. News reports are that the agents attempted to pull the vehicle over at around 11:40 Sunday morning. The vehicle fled. The SUV collided with a large boulder at the entrance to Lake Morena County Park. There were nine people inside the vehicle, 8 Mexican Nationals and one US Citizen. The US Citizen was driving the vehicle, smuggling the other passengers in the United States. Two in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. Six of the passengers suffered moderate injuries. The ninth person reportedly suffered critical injuries. Officials have not released any of the identities of those involved.