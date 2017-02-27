Mexicali resident found dead near Jacumba

(Body found in vehicle)…The vehicle was discovered by Border Patrol agents Friday night.

It had crashed down a steep, rocky ravine off Interstate 8, near Jacumba. The body was identified as 57-year-old Michael Duane Lawson, a resident of Mexicali. The discovery was made about 100 feet below I-8, West of Carrizo Gorge Road. Investigators say it is not known when the crash occurred or how long the man had been dead, but the medical examiner in San Diego says it appears the man had been deceased for at least a few days. The California Highway Patrol in East san Diego County is investigating the incident.