The event also featured a Beer Tasting Experience. Crowned as the Mardi Gras King and Queen for 2017 were David Canez Jr. and Valentina Estes. The Mardi Gras and Beer Tasting Experience was held at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center. Officials say it was another large crowd celebrating Mardi Gras in Calexico.