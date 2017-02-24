Smoke free public housing

(Notice to residents of Public Housing)…Especially if you are a smoker.

Last year the Federal Government issued a rule banning smoking in all public housing units nationwide, extending a smoke-free environment to nearly a million units. The local Public Health Department says public housing agencies will have 18 months to bring their buildings into compliance. Locally, the Imperial Valley Housing Authority has worked diligently to implement voluntary smoke free policies at its complexes over the last few years.