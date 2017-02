(Next State of the City Address)…It will be in Imperial.

The theme this year is Team Imperial, First in Class. The event will be held March 15th at 7:30 in the morning. The Address will be held at the Movies on Highway 86 in Imperial. It will be hosted by Imperial Mayor James Tucker and will include a Continental Breakfast. To RSVP call the City Manager’s Office at 760-355-4373.