(February Market Days in Imperial)…It is being held Saturday.

This month’s feature is a big one. It is the annual Tri-Tip cook-off. There will be $5,700 in awards and prize money. There will be tri-tip sampling and plates available. Market days will be held in Downtown Imperial, at Imperial Avenue and Barioni Blvd from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The market Days will feature fresh produce, Julian Pies, Dudley’s bread, Artisan vendors, free mechanical bull rides, and more family entertainment.