The Fair is a week away

(California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta)…The 2017 edition is just a week away.

The ten day run of the Fair begins Friday March 3rd. The theme this year is The Sweet Life. The opening day of the Fair is traditionally Military Appreciation Day. That means free admission to all military, active duty, retired, reservists, veterans and one guest. Proper identification required. The opening weekend is packed with entertainment. Opening night features Metalachi on the Grandstand stage. Saturday is the British based Foghat. The group had several 70’s hits, including Slow Ride. Both Co0ncerts are free with Fair admission. Sunday, March 5th, is Dia De La Familia. That day will feature three very popular bands. Sonora Dinamita, Los Cadetes and Quinto Sol. Other major events at this year’s fair include; High School Madness, a Craft Beer Festival, Demolition Derby, and sprint car racing the final two days of the fair. A separate ticket is required for the sprint car racing. March 10th will feature the Junior Livestock Auction with the small animal sale. On March 11th it will be the large animal auction