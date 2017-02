The Annual Safest Cities in California Report)….The 2017 Report was issued Thursday morning.

The report is put together by the National Council for Home Safety and Security. At the top of the list, as the safest city in the state, is the City of Imperial. With a population of 17,338, there were 5 violent crimes reported in Imperial last year and only 54-property crime. The rest of the top five safest cities were, Los Altos Hill, Rancho Santa Margarita, Aliso Viejo and Laguna Woods.