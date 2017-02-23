Break-down on President's illegal immigration plan

(Homeland Security releases memos on illegal immigration)…The Department issued two memos this week.

The memos could expand the number of immigrants detained or deported as part of President Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants in the United States. They are intended to implement the President’s immigration actions and enforce existing immigration law. The Dreamers DACA program will not be affected. Deportations will be made easier. Increase deterrents for illegal children crossing the border, and more agents, up to 10,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and 5,000 additional Border Patrol agents to enforce the existing laws.