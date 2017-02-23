IID's Customer Connect

(IID to launch Customer Connect)…Launch date is March 1st.

Imperial Irrigation District’s Customer Connect is a new web portal that will provide a wealth of information for energy customers at their fingertips. Featuring a desktop portal and mobile app for smartphone users, IID’s energy customers will be able to pay bills easily, enroll in paperless billing, stay alert with outage updates, monitor and manage energy usage, find energy saving tips, learn about energy saving programs, rebates and much more. The new web portal will provide a single location for account access, payment processing, data and usage information, service requests and notifications and alerts. It will be compatible with all web browsers and with IID’s billing system. Because the system is completely new, users of the previous web portal will need to re-register on the new site.. To access the new system, customers will need to register with their account number, provide the last four digits of the social security number of the primary account holder and have an email address. The mobile app will be available for download on both Android and iOS devices from the Apple App Store and Google Play.