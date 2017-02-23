Bryanne Sanchez to recieve National Award

(Local 4-H’er receives National award)….The National 4-H Council made the announcement.

18-year-old Bryanne Sanchez of Imperial was selected as winner of the 2017 4-H Youth Action Award for Healthy Living. Sanchez will be recognized nationally for the true leadership she has demonstrated as an advocate for healthy lifestyles in her community and across the state. In an effort to address the 62 percent obesity rate in her county, Sanchez annually hosts the Imperial County 4-H Color Me Green run. The race, which also includes a local business health fair, gave away more than 90 boxes of fresh produce to runners and their families at this year’s event. Also, as a California 4-H Ambassador, Sanchez organized a Text Talk Act campaign to bring awareness to mental health issues. She also organized the educational component of the California State Leadership Conference’s All 4-H Health fair, working with organizations to present about various healthy living topics. Bryanne will receive a $5,000 scholarship and she will serve as a 4-H spokesperson for healthy Living. She will be officially recognized as the 2017 4-H Youth in Action Pillar Winner for Healthy Living, sponsored by Molina Healthcare, at the National 4-H Council Legacy Awards in Washington D.C. on Tuesday March 21st