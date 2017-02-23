Park repairs in Imperial

(Sky Ranch Park repairs)….The City of Imperial Department of Public Services has issued the notice to residents.

Park repairs are needed in the Sky Ranch Subdivision. Sky Ranch is located north east of Austin road and Aten Blvd in Imperial. Crews discovered standing water in the park last week and after further inspection it was revealed that the storm drain system under the park had collapsed. Repairs to the storm drain system are expected to last through March 3. the repairs are concentrated to the east of the park, where Boley Field Drive and Sandalwood Glen Avenue intersect. The area has been fenced off from public access, but the City encourages parents to accompany their children to the park to ensure their safety. The playground area of Sky Ranch Park is not affected by the repairs. For more information contact the City of Imperial Department of Public Services.