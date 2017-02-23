(Discussing City finances)…It will be at a Calexico Town Hall Meeting.

The meeting will be held at William Moreno Junior High School on February 28th. It will start at 6:30 pm. The Citizens of Calexico have organized the Town Hall Meeting, that will feature a presentation by Dr. Peter Donahue. Dr. Donahue will present an analysis of the City’s financial statements, certain city filings, and other public documents. The presentation will include an assessment of the overall financial condition of the City, including its ability to pay for public services, as well as those service providers. Organizers say in response to the City claim that it cannot afford to provide service, the Calexico Firefighters Association engaged an analyst who will present preliminary findings. For those who cannot attend, the Town Hall meeting will be streamed live by Community Spectrum