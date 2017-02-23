Controlled burn today

(Controlled burn)…It is along the Salton Sea, near Niland.

The US Fish and Wildlife coordinated the burn. The idea is to get rid of vegetation on about 65 acres of land near the Salton Sea. Coordinators said it was a slow burn that could easily be controlled, while maintaining clear visibility along Highway 111. The effort was coordinated with local fire departments, emergency services and the County Air Pollution Control district. The burn is a necessary part of vegetation management at the managed marsh west of highway 111, between McDonald and Hazard roads. It is to control overgrowth and sustain healthy habitat.