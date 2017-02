(IID Board agrees to repairs)…The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors met Tuesday.

During the meeting the Directors agreed to replace an auxiliary transformer at the Yucca Steam Unit 1. They also agreed to the emergency repairs needed at the Niland Unit 1. The total cost of the repairs approved comes at over $1 million. The Board did not discuss contracting security guard services. General manager Kevin Kelley pulled the item, to be discussed at a future meeting.