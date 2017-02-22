State Earned Income Tax Credit

(Tis the season)…We are well into Tax Season.

The state wants everybody to know about the Earned Income Tax Credit. In fact, the Governor attended an event Wednesday to launch Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week. It is to make taxpayers aware of California Earned Income Tax Credit program and efforts to ensure more Californians access the benefits. It was designed to compliment the Federal Earned Income Tax Credit. They say last year nearly 400,000 families received the cash-back tax credit, sharing a total of $200 million. However, they say, an estimated $2 billion of combined state and federal Earned Income Tax Credits went unclaimed last year.