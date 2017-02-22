Autopsy performed

(Autopsy confirms suspicions)…The death of 53-year-old Anne Marie Zimmerman was a Homicide.

The autopsy was performed Tuesday. El Centro Police Commander Robert Sawyer said while the death was confirmed to be a homicide, the Department was not prepared to reveal how the El Centro Attorney was murdered. Sawyer said the investigation was continuing and some information cannot be released at this time in order to protect the investigation. Zimmerman was found dead Friday in an Adams Avenue Motel, along with an injured man. The unidentified man was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not known. In a release by the El Centro Police Department, both victims suffered extensive trauma. Sawyer said Wednesday no arrests had been made, but reiterated an arrest appeared imminent.