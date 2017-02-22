Cesar Chavez Art Gallery

(The Cesar Chavez Day Art Gallery)…It is coming the end of next month.

The Gallery will be held at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center in Calexico. It will be an interpretive exhibit and feature representations of Cesar Chavez, civil and labor rights, and community activism through a Time For Action theme. All mediums and sizes are welcome. Entry forms must be submitted by March 17th. Notification of acceptance will be on March 22nd. The Cesar Chavez Art Galley Planning Committee has final say on displayed work. Contact the Calexico Neighborhood House for more information.